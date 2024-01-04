Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa proves her culinary skill

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa joining as a cleaner in the restaurant Spice and Chutney. However, her passion for cooking is slowly but gradually being revealed to the owner of the restaurant. As we know, Anupamaa’s masala chai was liked by Yashpal (Rituraj K Singh) and he added her tea to the daily menu of the restaurant.

Now, the coming episode will create a situation where there will be a need to test Anupamaa’s culinary skills. The festive season will be on, and there will be a demand for new chefs to be hired. Yashpal will be told about Anupamaa’s cooking skills. Yashpal will prefer to put her on an acid test.

Anupamaa will finally get her hour of glory where she will need to prove her culinary skills by making a few dishes. Anupamaa will enter the war zone with a lot of determination and will fare well. Her dish will be liked by Yashpal. He will give her the task of adding the dish to the menu and cooking it for his customers. He will tell Anupamaa that the people coming to the restaurant will give her feedback to her dish.

Anupamaa Ep 1153 3rd January Written Episode Update

Tapish came to the Shah house and told Vanraj that he loved Dimple and wanted to marry her.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.