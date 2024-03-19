Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa receives a shocking news

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) giving his consent to wed Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal). This decision of Anuj gave all the excitement and happiness to Shruti and Adhya. Now, Anuj and Shruti being back in the USA, will have a meet-up with Anupamaa. As we know, Yashdeep is celebrating Anupamaa’s birthday in style at the restaurant. Anuj and Shruti will enter the restaurant, thus derailing the party ambience that has been set up.

The coming episode will see the celebrations at the restaurant coming to a halt with the arrival of Anuj and Shruti. Yashdeep and Beeji will make Anupamaa happy and there will be music and dance at the party. Anupamaa will have an emotional moment when Beeji will shower all love and blessings on Anupamaa.

Anuj will wish Anupamaa a very happy birthday, and will be appalled to see the celebration. Shruti will go on to give Anupamaa the wedding card and will announce that she is getting married to Anuj. This will come as a huge shock to Anupamaa. Anuj will ask Shruti not to ruin the ambience by giving the news. But Shruti will insist and will tell Anupamaa that she has to handle the catering at the wedding.

Anupamaa Ep 1228 18th March Written Episode Update

Beeji presented Anupamaa with a huge surprise, that is by releasing the new tea powder of Anupamaa.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.