Anupamaa Spoiler: Baa and Babuji return to Shah house with Vanraj

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Baa and Babuji staying at the Kapadia house owing to their health issues. Meanwhile, there has been this confusion with Dimpy’s MMS with Tapish creating a lot of noise. We saw Vanraj’s (Sudhanshu Pandey) return from the mental rehabilitation centre where he had gone after the unexpected death of Samar. Vanraj warned and threatened Tapish and asked him to stay away from his daughter-in-law. Vanraj also ordered Dimpy to go to her class and get back home directly and not get involved in anything else. This did not go down well with Dimpy.

The coming episode will see Vanraj going to the Kapadia house to bring back his parents. At the same time, Malti Devi will be mocking Baa and Babuji’s stay at their house for the increase in AC bills for the month. However, Vanraj will handle it well and will be thankful to Anuj and Anupamaa for helping his parents when he was away. Vanraj will tell all that he will take his parents home and will take care of them.

Vanraj will also express his guilt to Anuj that he was not there when his parents needed him the most. Anuj will ask him not to feel guilty as his loss is irreparable. Vanraj will bring his parents home and they will feel at ease at their place.

Anupamaa Ep 1119 29th November Written Episode Update

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.