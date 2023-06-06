ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa Spoiler: Dimple's emotional reunion with her mother

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Dimple meeting her mother during her wedding with Samar. The lady will come in stealthily to have a glimpse of her daughter.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
06 Jun,2023 13:30:22
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Samar and Dimple’s wedding festivities starting. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) had a tough time getting into the Kapadia house again. However, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) eased the tension in Anupamaa. With the focus back on the wedding, all is going well. However, Baa feels that Dimple is the worst girl to enter their house as a daughter-in-law. On the other hand, Barkha has brainwashed Dimple’s mind well, for her to believe that she will have an aggressive approach when she will enter the Shah house as the new daughter-in-law.

The coming drama however, will see tension as Dimple’s mother will stealthily try to sneak in during the wedding, to have a glimpse of her daughter. As we know, all in Dimple’s family, including her parents had abandoned Dimple when she was gang-raped.

Now it will be an emotional moment for the mother and daughter when they will meet. Initially, the family will believe that the lady covering her face is a thief who has come to steal at the wedding venue. But soon, it will be revealed that she is Dimple’s mother. Anupamaa and others will welcome the lady and will ask her to take part in her daughter’s wedding.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

