Anupamaa Spoiler: Kinjal gets to know the truth

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) feeling each other’s presence in the vicinity. They keep remembering each other, but destiny has yet not paved a path for their meet-up. Adhya (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni) has met Anupamaa, but she does not want Anuj to know about it. She even lied when Anuj directly asked her whether she met Anupamaa in the USA.

We also saw how Paritosh (Aashish Mehrotra) saw a glimpse of Anupamaa on the road when he was there to pick up Angel. Anupamaa, even called his name and waved at him, but he ignored her and moved away from the path.

The coming episode will see Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) sniffing that Paritosh is upset about something. Toshu will take to drinking again, and Kinjal will ask him what bothers him. Toshu will tell Kinjal the truth of him meeting Anupamaa in the USA. Kinjal will be delighted but will be shocked to learn that Toshu did not react to his mother’s call and drove away.

Anupamaa Ep 1166 16th January Written Episode Update

Anuj asked Adhya whether she had seen Anupamaa in the USA. Adhya lied to her father saying she had not seen Anupamaa and that they should never think of their painful past.

What will happen next? Will Kinjal try meeting Anupamaa?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.