Anupamaa Spoiler: OMG!! Samar and Dimple part ways

Anupamaa the Star Plus show will see Samar and Dimple parting ways.

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with drama being created with the separation of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). As we know, Anuj had waited for 25 long years to unite with Anupamaa. His love story with her started years back, and remained one-sided as Anupamaa got married to Vanraj. Now, viewers want Anuj and Anupamaa to unite. A lot of efforts are being made by Pakhi and Ankush. We saw how Pakhi talked to Anupamaa and asked her to do all that it takes to unite with Anuj. Now as we wrote earlier, Pakhi has made her next move of meeting Anuj and finding out about his present state.

The coming episode will see misunderstandings between Samar and Dimple peaking up. We saw how Samar was supportive towards his mother while Dimple stood firm for Anuj. This created a fight between Samar and Dimple.

Now the coming episode will see Dimple throwing her anger at Anupamaa. Dimple will blame Anupamaa for not only ruining her marital life with Anuj, but also creating misunderstandings between herself and Samar.

Samar will also come to Anupamaa’s house wherein the fight between Samar and Dimple will be seen escalating. Anupamaa will try to drive facts inside their heads, but the two of them will be firm on their ideologies.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

We wonder whether Anuj and Anupamaa will join hands to make things work between Samar and Dimple.

