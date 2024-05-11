Anupamaa Spoiler: Yashdeep To Propose Anupama With A Diamond Ring, Anuj Gets Worried

Star Plus television show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi, has seen major twists in the last few days. As seen so far, Anupama shakes hands with Yashdeep for business and hands over the prize money she received after winning the Superstar Chef competition. Anupama shares with Yashdeep to restart the restaurant. However, Yashdeep denies the offer, but later, he agrees to be her business partner.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Vanraj tries to find information about Titu but fails to find anything. Later, Titu and Dimpi’s marriage will be fixed on the coming 25th. Later, Yashdeep and Anupamaa plan to inaugurate the restaurant on the evening of Akshay Tritiya. Anuj also attends the grand opening party. While Anupama enjoys the inauguration party, Anuj captures her through his lens. Soon, Anuj collides with Yashdeep, and a ring falls. Anuj gives the ring to Yashdeep, and he gets to know that he is about to propose to Anupama, which makes him worried.

When Aadhya wins the school dance competition, she thanks Anupama. Anupama and Anuj become happy witnessing this, and Shruti gets jealous.

Anupama is the story of a selfless Gujrati homemaker and her journey to explore her life. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma.