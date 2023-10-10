Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa Update: Dimpy's emotional breakdown

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Dimpy having an emotional breakdown and yelling for Samar. The whole of the Shah family will be with her during her tough time.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
10 Oct,2023 16:06:45
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Samar’s (Sagar Parekh) death shattering the Shah house. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly), as parents are not able to handle themselves and shudder to face the truth of having lost their son. On the other hand, Vanraj’s accusation of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) has distanced Anuj and Anupamaa. As we know, Vanraj yelled and told the family that Anuj was the reason for Samar’s death. Anupamaa has not been able to digest this and has maintained a distance from Anuj.

The coming episode will see Anuj continuing to appear before Anupamaa, to talk to her. However, Anupamaa will not speak to him and will walk away whenever Anuj approaches her. At the same time, both Vanraj and Anupamaa will feel lost without Samar and will keep thinking about him. While they will find it hard to handle themselves, Dimple (Nishi Saxena) will be shattered. She will see many weak moments and will be seen breaking down in tears. The whole of the Shah family will be with Dimpy in this tough moment.

Anupamaa Ep 1068 9th October Written Episode Update

Anuj had an emotional breakdown when Anupamaa stopped him from taking an active part in Samar’s last rites. Anuj wept like a kid and did not know to tell Anupamaa that he was not to be blamed for Samar’s death.

Can Anupamaa muster courage to break shackles and show the path to happiness to her family?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

