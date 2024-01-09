Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal bumps into his mother

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) being belittled after Pammi accused her of misplacing Kunal’s mother’s necklace. However, Vandana found the same necklace with Anagha and realized that she had stolen it. Vandana returned it to Kunal, but was humiliated again by Pammi.

As we know, Kunal (Mohit Malik) has not got his mother’s love owing to his father’s well-kept secrets about his mother. Kunal hates his mother for certain reasons, as she went out of their lives. We wrote about Kunal’s mother being kept in a mental asylum by his father Kuldeep Malhotra. But she had run away from the asylum, creating panic.

The coming episode will see Kunal accidentally bumping into his mother. Kunal will be shocked and will not be able to handle himself well. He will be shocked and will go and tell him sister about meeting his mother after a long time.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 139 8th January Written Episode Update

Vaibhav and Bobby had a confrontation related to Mrunal. Vaibhav asked Bobby to not interfere in Mrunal’s life.

Will Kunal learn the truth about his mother?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.