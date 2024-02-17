Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal gets shot

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) and Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) saving the life of the bride when she was attacked by her ex-lover. We saw Kunal apologizing to Vandana for all the mistakes that he had done.

The wedding happened, but there was a tragic turn. The coming episode will see the ex-lover get back with vengeance, this time to shoot at the groom. However, Kunal will come in between and take the bullet in his hand. He will fall unconscious and there will be a big worry for Vandana. The doctor will be called, and Kunal will soon be safe. However, he would have a high fever. Vandana will pray for him and take care of him all night.

Meanwhile, Pammi Bua would have worked out a plan which would stop her and her family from being sent out of the Malhotra house. Vandana and Vani feared the worst while they prayed for Kunal and Vandana’s well-being.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 176 16th February Written Episode Update

Kunal apologized profusely with Vandana for all the mistakes that he had committed on her. They reconciled as a couple.

What will happen now?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.