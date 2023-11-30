Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal requests Vandana to marry him for Tara’s sake

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the custody battle going on of Tara. As we know, both Kunal (Mohit Malik) and Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) joined hands to fight and get Tara back home. However, they are not aware of Soniya (Leena Jumani) playing a double game with Pammi Bua. At court, Kunal and Vandana got a shock when Tara told the court that she wanted to stay with her mother. However, the judge decided to talk to her alone and realized the foul game played by her mother with the help of Kunal’s family member Pammi Bua. Soniya’s act was exposed in court, post which the judge asked Tara to decide.

Tara took the name of her Vandu Meme and expressed her desire to stay with her. The judge then ordered that Tara will be with her father Kunal Malhotra who will seek help of his neighbour Vandana to take care of the kid.

However, the coming episode will see Kunal making a big decision. The lawyer will tell him that this is just a temporary success they have got in their custody of Tara and that anything can happen. Kunal will get scared seeing the message sent by Soniya, who was hellbent on getting Tara for herself. The lawyer will ask Kunal to marry Vandana. The coming episode will see Kunal expressing his thoughts to Vandana and requesting her to marry him for the sake of Tara.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 100 29th November Written Episode Update

Soniya dragged Kunal to court for Tara’s custody. The Malhotra family was tense and prayed that they get custody of Tara.

What will Vandana decide?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.