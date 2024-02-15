Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Love in the air for Kunal and Vandana

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) and Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) going to the Gujarat border for an important business meeting. As we know, their car had a breakdown after which Vandana was in a problem with some goons attacking her on the road. However, we wrote about Kunal saving the day for Vandana by saving her.

However, Vandana was heartbroken as the goons had broken her mangalstura with all the beads falling on the ground. Vandana got emotional and started collecting the beads.

The coming episode will see Kunal’s heart melting when he will see Vandana in tears, taking the beads of the mangalsutra from the ground. Later, the two of them will get onto a wedding truck where the people will talk about the closeness that Kunal and Vandana have.

Kunal will also be forced to think about the fact that he has been drawn towards Vandana. As for Vandana, we already know that she has fallen in love with Kunal.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 174 14th February Written Episode Update

Kunal fought with the goons on the road and rescued Vandana. Vandana got anxious as her mangalsutra broke.

What will happen next?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.