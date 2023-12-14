Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Soniya goes out of Kunal’s life

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) and Vandana’s (Sayli Salunkhe) wedding being in focus. With the engagement being around the corner, Kunal and Vandana are happy and excited about the new beginning. However, Kuldeep Malhotra has other plans. He has identified that Vandana is the daughter of his professional rival, Vijay Karmarkar. He has vowed to destroy the happiness of Vijay after the wedding happens. He has gotten back to India and the house, but it is kept hidden from everyone by Pammi Bua.

The coming episode will focus on the engagement of Kunal and Vandana. We saw how Vijay gave them his blessings, but refused to be a part of the wedding festivity. However, Kunal has promised Vandana that he will bring her father during the wedding time.

The coming episode will see Soniya (Leena Jumani) making a sudden visit to the Malhotra house during the engagement. She will, however, wish the couple all the luck. She will get emotional and will tell Kunal that she did not realize his value when he was with her. Soniya will tell Kunal that nobody can love her as much as he did. Saying this, she will request Kunal to give her a last hug. She will say that she is going to settle in London and is moving out.

Kunal and Vandana will wish her luck and will ask her to keep in touch.

Vandana and Kunal tried to persuade Vijay to bless them and attend the wedding. However, Vijay blessed the couple but told them that they could not expect anything other than this from him.

