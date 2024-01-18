Television | Spoilers

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Soniya plays her sinister plan

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Soniya playing mischief against Kunal, by lodging a complaint about Tara not being safe with her father.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Soniya plays her sinister plan

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) and Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) facing a big scare when Soniya (Leena Jumani) tried to harm Tara in order to throw Vandana out of the house. Pammi took Vani near the fireplace, but it was Tara who got in trouble. Vani eventually saved Tara from the mishap.

Kunal was thankful to Vandana for handling the matter well. But Soniya blamed Vani for Tara’s mishap.

The coming episode will see Soniya playing her sinister plan. She will want to break the happy life of Kunal and Vandana by giving them a scare. She will complain about Tara’s safety in her father’s house, after which the officials will come home to question Kunal.

Kunal will be shocked to see Soniya trying to play her game against him and Tara. Kunal will ask Soniya to go out.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 147 17th January Written Episode Update

Tara was very near to the fire, and Vani saved her by pushing her away. Soniya blamed Vani for creating problems for Tara.

What will happen now?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.

Also Read

Exclusive: Kanwar Dhillon to play the lead in Rahul Kumar Tewary's new show for Star Plus?
Exclusive: Kanwar Dhillon to play the lead in Rahul Kumar Tewary's new show for Star Plus?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manish desperate to meet Abhir
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manish desperate to meet Abhir
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad vows to give Sahiba a surprise
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad vows to give Sahiba a surprise
I am not a wonderful dancer; I put in all my efforts to show that Jhanak is a born dancer: Hiba Nawab
I am not a wonderful dancer; I put in all my efforts to show that Jhanak is a born dancer: Hiba Nawab
Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh gets into a delicate situation
Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh gets into a delicate situation
Fan Love Drives Teri Meri Doriyaann to Air Two episodes in a day from 22nd January To 26th January at 6pm & 7pm
Fan Love Drives Teri Meri Doriyaann to Air Two episodes in a day from 22nd January To 26th January at 6pm & 7pm
Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha in trouble
Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha in trouble
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira fights with Armaan
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira fights with Armaan
Anupamaa Spoiler: Kinjal gets to know the truth
Anupamaa Spoiler: Kinjal gets to know the truth
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja looks for means to expose Didun
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja looks for means to expose Didun