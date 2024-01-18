Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Soniya plays her sinister plan

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) and Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) facing a big scare when Soniya (Leena Jumani) tried to harm Tara in order to throw Vandana out of the house. Pammi took Vani near the fireplace, but it was Tara who got in trouble. Vani eventually saved Tara from the mishap.

Kunal was thankful to Vandana for handling the matter well. But Soniya blamed Vani for Tara’s mishap.

The coming episode will see Soniya playing her sinister plan. She will want to break the happy life of Kunal and Vandana by giving them a scare. She will complain about Tara’s safety in her father’s house, after which the officials will come home to question Kunal.

Kunal will be shocked to see Soniya trying to play her game against him and Tara. Kunal will ask Soniya to go out.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 147 17th January Written Episode Update

Tara was very near to the fire, and Vani saved her by pushing her away. Soniya blamed Vani for creating problems for Tara.

What will happen now?

