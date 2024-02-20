Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vandana gets a huge responsibility

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) and Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) finding love in each other. They confessed their love for each other in a cute way on Valentine’s Day. Vandana put her ring on Kunal’s hand. Kunal too reciprocated by telling Vandana that he loves her.

However, their happiness is short-lived with Kunal’s father Kuldeep (Amit Behl) coming to the house. He not only stopped Pammi and her family from going out of the house but also shed crocodile tears on seeing Vani.

The coming episode will see Kuldeep make a big decision to organize a grand wedding for Bobby and Mrunal. Kunal and Vandana will be shocked to hear this news, but Kunal will not be able to refute his dad’s words. However, Vandana will be worried.

Kuldeep will hand over the huge responsibility of preparing for the wedding to Vandana. Vandana will be perplexed and will not know what to do.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 179 19th February Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.