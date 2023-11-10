Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Vandana makes a promise to Tara

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) being forced to do the paternity test to prove whether he is the father of Tara. The Malhotra house is divided with both options of whether to do the test or not. Kunal, on the other hand, is very depressed, scared and pained with all that is happening.

As we know, Kunal and Soniya’s (Leena Jumani) divorce hearing has been on, in which Soniya demanded that Kunal take the joint custody of Tara so that both of them can take care of her. However, Kunal denied it. Soniya insisted on Kunal taking a paternity test to set things right.

The coming episode will see Tara being pained by the fights happening in the house to send her out of the house. She will feel insecure and will run into Vandana’s home to be with her. Vandana will yet again cheer Tara by gifting her a locket which has a hand as its pendant. The other hand of it will be with Vandana and when the two hands are together, they shake hands.

Tara will be happy to get the gift from Vandana. Tara will ask Vandana to promise that she will always take care of Tara and stay with her. Vandana will promise Tara.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 80 9th November Written Episode Update

At the divorce hearing of Kunal and Soniya, Soniya asked Kunal to take joint custody of Tara. Kunal refused to do it. Soniya threatened Kunal and asked him to do a paternity test.

What will happen now?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.