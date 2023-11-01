Television | Spoilers

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Vandana sees the shocking truth; Kunal exposes Vaibhav

Baatein Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Vandana seeing Vaibhav and Mrunal's love act; Kunal will expose Vaibhav in front of the family.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
01 Nov,2023 16:49:36
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama that has led to Kunal (Mohit Malik) keeping Tara with himself. As we know, Kunal sent Tara to his mother Soniya’s house from where Tara eloped and was kidnapped by goons. Kunal and Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) saved the kid on time and brought her back. Kunal decided to keep Tara in his house.

We also saw the Durga Puja happening in which Vandana appeared very happy. She danced her heart out. Kunal on the other hand, was upset as he spotted Soniya and Indraneel at the Puja. We saw how Vaibhav (Karan Vir Mehra) took Mrunal to the side and filled her hairline with sindoor.

The coming episode will see Vandana seeing Vaibhav and Mrunal’s love story. She will get to know that both were cheating on her, and Vaibhav’s interest in keeping Vandana, is limited only till he acquires the money got by selling Vandana’s house.

The episode will see Vandana fainting on the floor and Kunal taking notice of Vaibhav and Mrunal’s passionate hug followed by Vandana falling on the floor. He will immediately realize that Vandana got to know the truth. He will pick her up and take her home. The whole family will be shocked to see that Kunal will be talking about Vaibhav’s deceit.

Kunal will further expose Vaibhav in front of Vandana’s family when he will point out to the sindoor on unmarried Mrunal’s hairline and will also point out the sindoor on Vaibhav’s hand. Kunal will tell the family that both of them cheated on Vandana, and Vandana got to know about it and fainted. It will come as a shock to all when Kunal will further tell that Hemant and Anagha very well knew of this secret affair, but decided to keep it a secret.

At the Durga Puja, when Vandana was extremely happy, Kunal got into his sobre and sad mood on spotting Indraneel and Soniya at the Puja. His heart pained on seeing them in front of him again and questioned God why they appeared before him.

What will happen now? How will Vandana react to the deceit in love?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.

Srividya Rajesh

