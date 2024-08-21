Badall Pe Paon Hai Serial; 21st August, Upcoming Twist

Sony Sab’s popular show Badall Pe Paon Hai is produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under their production house, Dreamiyata. Baani (Amandeep Sidhu) promises to return Balwant’s money. On the other hand, Rajat (Aakash Ahuja) asks Lavanya to focus on her health, business, and life. Lavanya expresses her feelings that her past was with Rajat and that she only wished for her future with Rajat. But Rajat ignores her and leaves.

In the upcoming episode, Baani goes to return Balwant’s money. On her way back home, some dangerous people chase her, and Baani runs for her life. While running, Baani falls down, leading to a head injury. Soon, Rajat comes to rescue her. Rajat is shocked to see Baani in such a condition, and he questions her, leaving her scared.

Later, Balwant played cricket with his team. Balwant’s hit to the ball fell on Baani, but Rajat saved her from getting hurt. Rajat asked Balwant to be careful, as his ball might hurt people. Balwant looked strangely at Rajat and Baani, intensifying the scene.

It will be interesting to see when the truth will come in front of everyone.