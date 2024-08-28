Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode 678of Badall Pe Paon Hai, produced by Dreamiyata, the audience will see an interesting twist when Lavanya and Rajat come close.

Sony Sab television show Badall Pe Paon Hai, produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under Dreamiyata, the audience sees interesting twists and turns. The show casts Amandeep Sidhu as the female lead, Baani, and Aakash Ahuja as the male lead, Rajat. Check out the written update of episode 68, airing on 28 August 2024.

In the upcoming episode, Baani (Amandeep Sidhu) returns home to find that the dinner party she organized has been canceled due to Ginni’s friend having an accident. The family, dressed up and disheartened, faces disappointment. Baani excitedly shares news about her new job to uplift their spirits, describing her office and her bosses in glowing terms. Her enthusiasm makes the family smile, and she proposes they still celebrate by sharing the food with others and freezing some for later.

Baani notices Gaurav upset in the backyard and, upon speaking to him, learns of his distress over Ginni’s negative view of their family. She comforts him, urging him to stay positive and not let Ginni’s childish behavior affect him. As Baani’s excitement about her job contrasts with Rajat’s (Aakash Ahuja) growing discontent, a flashback reveals Rajat’s recent job loss. Later, Baani cheerfully plans a celebration while Rajat, feeling jobless and defeated, struggles with his emotions.

Lavanya meets Rajat in the garden. She questions Rajat about his sadness and tries to instigate him against Baani. However, Rajat stays silent. At Lavanya’s request, Rajat reveals that his boss talked rudely to him, and because of that, he left the job. On the other hand, someone familiar oversees Lavanya and Rajat in the park together.