Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As seen so far, Ram, Priya, and Nandini are trapped in a burning house. Pihu promises Ram and Priya to love her little sister. The doctor says Ram and Priya are no more. Years later, Lakhan is getting an award for the best businessman of the year, and his daughter Prachi is there to support him.

Later, Prachi is nervous about wearing heels and walking on the stage as she has never worn heels before. Lakhan gets an award for the best businessman of the year and Prachi joins him on the stage and talks about how Lakhan has always supported her. Prachi takes care of Pihu and Pihu tells Prachi that Lakhan is very different from Ram Kapoor.

Now, in the coming episode, Pihu goes to a club and cribs about Lakhan Kapoor. However, Mahir on orders of someone spikes Pihu’s drink. Pihu gets drunk and feels dizzy. She decides to go home. While driving her car, Pihu falls unconscious and meets with an accident.

OMG!

Will Pihu survive?

