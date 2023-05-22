Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Prachi announces marriage with Josh in front of the family

ADVERTISEMENT
Prachi proposes marriage to Josh in front of the family and he agrees. She decides to marry him the next day after her discharge in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Author: Manisha Suthar
22 May,2023 14:59:49
Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. According to the storyline, Sid witnesses Prachi going to speak to a government official. He plans Prachi’s accident to save his truth from getting exposed. When Prachi reaches the site of her latest project, a pillar falls on her, and she meets with an accident and gets badly injured. People rush her to the hospital, informing the family about the accident. Raghav and Pihu break down, seeing Prachi’s condition.

Raghav finds something fishy with Prachi’s accident and Ram-Priya’s death and decides to find out the truth. Raghav visits Sid’s house as he doubts him. When Raghav reaches Sid’s home, he overhears him saying he killed Ram and Priya. Raghav gets shocked and confronts him. Raghav holds his collar, but a man knocks off the former. Raghav falls unconscious on the ground.

In the coming episode, Prachi gains consciousness, and the family comes to meet her. Soon, Prachi tells Josh she has always given her best in the relationship. However, he has never noticed her efforts. Finally, she tells Josh she wants to give the relationship one more chance by starting fresh. Prachi proposes marriage to Josh before the family, and he agrees. She decides to marry him the next day after her discharge.

OMG! Will Raghav reveal the truth to Prachi?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

