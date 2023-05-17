Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Prachi calls off her engagement with Josh

Prachi gets angry with Josh’s cheap statements and gives him the engagement ring back. Prachi calls off her engagement with Josh in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Sidd plans to frame Kapil for stealing money from Lakhan’s company. Sidd steals a blank cheque. Soon, Kapil discovers that the blank cheque with Lakhan’s signature is missing. He informs Raghav about the same. Later, Raghav and Prachi decide to investigate the stolen cheque.

Meanwhile, Josh arranges a surprise party to celebrate Prachi’s achievements. Josh promises to be a good husband at the party and proposes to Prachi. However, Prachi’s mother asks her to refuse Josh’s proposal. The latter gets angry at Prachi’s family and talks ill about them. He also calls them crazy, which angers Prachi, and she lashes out at Josh. Prachi asks him to give her time to revert and leaves.

In the coming episode, Prachi and Raghab talk to each other about the situation at the party, and Josh comes to speak to Prachi. He asks Prachi to talk to Raghav and spend time with him before marriage. After marriage, he won’t allow Prachi to come close to Raghav. Prachi gets angry with Josh’s cheap statements and gives him the engagement ring back. Prachi calls off her engagement with Josh.

OMG! How will Josh react? Will Raghav and Prachi marry?

