Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Prachi lashes out at Josh for his rude behaviour with her family

Prachi’s mother asks her to refuse Josh’s proposal. The latter gets angry at Prachi’s family and talks ill about them. He also calls them crazy, which angers Prachi and she lashes out at Josh in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Sidd plans to frame Kapil for stealing money from Lakhan’s company. Sidd steals a blank cheque. Soon, Kapil discovers that the blank cheque with Lakhan’s signature is missing. He informs Raghav about the same. Later, Raghav and Prachi decide to investigate the stolen cheque.

Meanwhile, Prachi gets upset with Josh’s behaviour and talks to Raghav about the same. Soon, the latter reveals to Prachi that Josh is not the perfect guy for her. Raghav also advises Prachi to think well before taking the big step of marriage. Later, Raghav apologizes to Prachi for speaking rudely to her. On the other hand, Lakhan and the others decide to set Prachi and Raghav together. Lakhan wants to undo his mistake and asks Raghav about his feelings for Prachi.

In the coming episode, Prachi and Josh gear up for their wedding. Josh promises to be a good husband at the function and proposes to Prachi. However, Prachi’s mother asks her to refuse Josh’s proposal. The latter gets angry at Prachi’s family and talks ill about them. He also calls them crazy, which angers Prachi, and she lashes out at Josh.

Will Prachi marry Josh?

