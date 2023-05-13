ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Prachi lashes out at Josh for his rude behaviour with her family

Prachi’s mother asks her to refuse Josh’s proposal. The latter gets angry at Prachi’s family and talks ill about them. He also calls them crazy, which angers Prachi and she lashes out at Josh in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Author: Manisha Suthar
13 May,2023 12:13:05
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Prachi lashes out at Josh for his rude behaviour with her family

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Sidd plans to frame Kapil for stealing money from Lakhan’s company. Sidd steals a blank cheque. Soon, Kapil discovers that the blank cheque with Lakhan’s signature is missing. He informs Raghav about the same. Later, Raghav and Prachi decide to investigate the stolen cheque.

Meanwhile, Prachi gets upset with Josh’s behaviour and talks to Raghav about the same. Soon, the latter reveals to Prachi that Josh is not the perfect guy for her. Raghav also advises Prachi to think well before taking the big step of marriage. Later, Raghav apologizes to Prachi for speaking rudely to her. On the other hand, Lakhan and the others decide to set Prachi and Raghav together. Lakhan wants to undo his mistake and asks Raghav about his feelings for Prachi.

In the coming episode, Prachi and Josh gear up for their wedding. Josh promises to be a good husband at the function and proposes to Prachi. However, Prachi’s mother asks her to refuse Josh’s proposal. The latter gets angry at Prachi’s family and talks ill about them. He also calls them crazy, which angers Prachi, and she lashes out at Josh.

Will Prachi marry Josh?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii prays for Shivendra's recovery
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii prays for Shivendra's recovery
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Priya scolds Radhika
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Priya scolds Radhika
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii and Damayanti to have a face-off at the hospital
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii and Damayanti to have a face-off at the hospital
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra gets ATTACKED
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra gets ATTACKED
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor And Hiten Tejwani Manifest Big; Want To Work Together Again
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor And Hiten Tejwani Manifest Big; Want To Work Together Again
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilli breaks down in front of Shivendra
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilli breaks down in front of Shivendra
Latest Stories
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha bleeds profusely; looks for means of survival
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha bleeds profusely; looks for means of survival
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi gets shocked to see Jahaan and Pari's intimate moment
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi gets shocked to see Jahaan and Pari's intimate moment
Viral Video: Rishabh Pant fan verbally attacks Urvashi Rautela, actress hits back
Viral Video: Rishabh Pant fan verbally attacks Urvashi Rautela, actress hits back
Exclusive: Avi Thakur bags Colors' Neerja
Exclusive: Avi Thakur bags Colors' Neerja
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lodges police complaint at Mumbai Crime Branch, deets inside
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lodges police complaint at Mumbai Crime Branch, deets inside
GTA 6 Video Game Has A Whopping Budget Of Billions
GTA 6 Video Game Has A Whopping Budget Of Billions
Read Latest News