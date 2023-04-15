Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is churning the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As seen so far, Prachi and Raghav camp out at the construction site as it rains heavily. Prachi shares her feelings about Josh with Raghav while they are at the site of the worker’s strike. Meanwhile, Lakhan is worried about Prachi. Lakhan gets frustrated with Josh’s actions and wants to close his chapter for good.

Josh proposes to Prachi in front of the family. He hugs her and asks her if she will marry him. Prachi remains speechless. But soon, Josh manipulates her, and she agrees to marry him. While Josh gets happy, the family worries for Prachi as they know Josh is not the right guy for her.

In the coming episode, Avni and Sid, who are happy about Prachi’s marriage with Josh, question Prachi whether she would choose her family or career post-marriage. Prachi will mention choosing both, she would reveal that her job is equally important as her family.

Will Lakhan stop Prachi’s marriage?

