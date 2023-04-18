Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is churning the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As seen so far, Lakhan gets frustrated with Josh’s actions and wants to close his chapter for good. However, Josh insults Prachi after discovering that the Kapoors plan to cancel their wedding. Soon, Josh comes to the Kapoor mansion and surprises everyone when he asks for Prachi’s hand in marriage. She agrees to the marriage.

Later, Avni gears up for Prachi and Josh’s wedding. She asks Prachi to look into the wedding preparations. However, she informs Avni about her important work project. Avni mentions that the wedding is very important and she should be choosing it over her project. Prachi gives a befitting reply and mentions how important her project is, and she can choose both instead of one.

In the coming episode, the Babbar and Kapoor family decide to have a family dinner. The family members come together for dinner before Josh and Prachi’s marriage. Raghav’s brother Kapil makes a grand entry as Kiara’s friend during dinner. His entry upsets Raghav as his relations with his brother are not good.

Will Prachi realize Josh’s real motives behind marrying her?

