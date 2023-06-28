Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Kirti urges Ram to call off his marriage with Priya

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’, impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Priya’s mother clicks her pictures during the Haldi ceremony and sends them to Ram. The latter wonders why Priya is sending photos as they have a contract marriage. However, he misunderstands the same and sends his photos too. After sending photos, Ram and Priya comment on each other’s looks and have a cute yet fun conversation.

In the coming episode, unable to bear the thought of Ram marrying someone else, Kirti breaks down and finds the courage to approach Ram, urging him to call off the wedding. Kirti pleads with Ram to reconsider his decision and prioritize their bond. Kirti suggests that Ram should disclose the truth about their relationship to Shalini. However, Ram, torn between his love for Kirti and his commitment to Priya, hesitates to comply with Kirti’s plea.

Will Ram call off his marriage?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

