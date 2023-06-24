ADVERTISEMENT
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Kriti’s plan to stop Priya and Ram’s marriage foils

Shalini asks the family to begin preparation for Ram and Priya's marriage. Kriti overhears Shalini and Priya’s father’s conversation and gets upset as her plan foils in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 Jun,2023 12:57:54
Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’ has been winning the hearts of the audiences. As per the plot, Shreya comes up with a plan to ruin Ram’s reputation in front of Priya’s family at the bachelor party. Priya’s father sees Ram partying with other girls drunkenly at his office. Priya’s father wants to break off the wedding when he sees Ram getting drunk at the party.

Later, Ram and Priya converse on handling the situation as Priya’s father calls off their wedding. Ram comes to Priya’s house and apologizes to her for his behavior at the bachelor’s party, as due to him, she had to face her dad’s anger.

In the coming episode, Priya’s father gets convinced by Ram’s apology and forgives him. Soon, he calls Shalini Kapoor and asks her to gear up for the wedding and take their bahu with them. Shalini gets happy and asks the family to begin preparation for the marriage. Kriti overhears Shalini and Priya’s father’s conversation and gets upset as her plan foils.

Will Kriti stop the marriage?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra apologizes to Raghvendra
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan saves Kathaa from a near-fall at conference
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram apologizes to Priya over his behaviour at bachelor's party
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti stops Surilii and Shivendra from leaving the mahal
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan's unforgettable words touch Kathaa's heart
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram's image tarnished in the eyes of Priya's father
Meet spoiler: Sumeet breaks down after learning Shlok's true identity  
India's Brightest Investor Nikhil Kamath was the Youngest part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-member delegation to the US!
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai instils confidence in Savi
Taipei Open Quarter-Final: HS Prannoy, the world No. 9 badminton player faces defeat
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu gets banned from playing cricket
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie struggles to save Atharva
