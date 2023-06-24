Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Kriti’s plan to stop Priya and Ram’s marriage foils

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’ has been winning the hearts of the audiences. As per the plot, Shreya comes up with a plan to ruin Ram’s reputation in front of Priya’s family at the bachelor party. Priya’s father sees Ram partying with other girls drunkenly at his office. Priya’s father wants to break off the wedding when he sees Ram getting drunk at the party.

Later, Ram and Priya converse on handling the situation as Priya’s father calls off their wedding. Ram comes to Priya’s house and apologizes to her for his behavior at the bachelor’s party, as due to him, she had to face her dad’s anger.

In the coming episode, Priya’s father gets convinced by Ram’s apology and forgives him. Soon, he calls Shalini Kapoor and asks her to gear up for the wedding and take their bahu with them. Shalini gets happy and asks the family to begin preparation for the marriage. Kriti overhears Shalini and Priya’s father’s conversation and gets upset as her plan foils.

Will Kriti stop the marriage?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

