Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya enjoy a playful post-marriage ritual

Post the grah pravesh, Ram and Priya indulge in a light-hearted and fun post-marriage ritual. In the game, Ram and Priya playfully compete against each other in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Jul,2023 14:50:08
Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Kirti, and her friend conspire to disrupt the marriage between Ram and Priya. They hatch a plan to play a slideshow of Priya and Yuvraj’s photos, aiming to create chaos and doubt in the minds of the onlookers, particularly Shalini. However, their plan takes an unexpected turn. Despite their efforts, Ram and Priya’s wedding fails to get called off. Soon, Shalini takes charge and leads Ram and Priya to the mandap for their wedding.

In the coming episode, Ram and Priya get married. Shalini welcomes the newly wedded couple home. Post the grah pravesh, the couple indulges in a light-hearted and fun post-marriage ritual. In the game, Ram and Priya playfully compete against each other to find a ring in a bowl of milk. In a delightful turn of events, Priya emerges the winner.

OMG! Will Ram and Priya’s lives take a new turn?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

