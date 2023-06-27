ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya’s cute banter during Haldi ceremony

Ram and Priya comment on each other’s Haldi look and have a cute yet fun conversation in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Author: Manisha Suthar
27 Jun,2023 15:17:15
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya's cute banter during Haldi ceremony

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Priya’s father gets convinced by Ram’s apology and forgives him. Ram returns home. While at home, his mother prepares for his haldi ceremony. Ram makes an excuse and decides to go to the office. However, Shalini stops him. Later, both Ram and Priya’s families celebrate their haldi ceremony at their respective houses. During the festivities, they enjoy special dance performances too.

In the coming episode, Priya’s mother clicks her pictures during the Haldi ceremony and sends them to Ram. The latter wonders why Priya is sending photos as they have a contract marriage. However, he misunderstands the same and sends his photos too. After sending photos, Ram and Priya comment on each other’s looks and have a cute yet fun conversation.

Will Kriti stop the marriage?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

