Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram's mother Shalini learns about Ram-Priya’s contract marriage

Ram's mother Shalini Kapoor learns that Ram and Priya are doing a contract marriage and questions Priya about the same in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Author: Manisha Suthar
14 Jun,2023 12:47:48
Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’ has become renowned for its ability to captivate audiences with its engaging narrative and compelling characters. As seen so far, Yuvraj gets furious with Ram and Priya’s alliance. Yuvraj digs deep and finds out Ram and Priya’s contract marriage papers. He reveals the same in front of the guest at the engagement ceremony and breaks their marriage.

Later, Priya and her family arrive at Ram’s house for the engagement. Ram’s family questions Priya about Ram’s taste in food, choice of color, etc, and Priya manages to smartly impress them without letting them know that they are not having an affair.

In the coming episode, Ram’s mother, Shalini Kapoor, learns that Ram and Priya are doing a contract marriage. Priya comes there and handles the situation saying that it was her idea to enter into a contract marriage, as she does not desire any claim on Ram’s property.

Will Shalini learn about Ram and Priya’s contract marriage?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

