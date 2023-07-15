ADVERTISEMENT
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Shalini sends Ram and Priya to Goa for honeymoon

Shalini falsely calls Ram and Priya to Goa and hands over a bag to them starting that their honeymoon begins from here in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Author: Manisha Suthar
15 Jul,2023 11:53:58
Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’ has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Shreya then informs Priya that Ram (Nakuul Mehta) has found a new clinic for her which is close to home. This does not go down well with Priya as she had put in a lot of hard work behind setting up her clinic. Hence, Priya decides to pick up this conversation with Ram. When Priya speaks to Ram, he reveals the reason behind his decision.

Ram’s company gears up to launch an ad campaign, and Kriti expresses her desire to be the face of it. Shardul, who looks after the ad campaigns, informs her that he will take the final decision and she will need to audition for the role. Ram supports Shardul, emphasizing that they do not practice favouritism and adhere to all the rules. Kriti agrees to give the audition.

In the coming episode, Shalini falsely calls Ram and Priya to Goa and hands over a bag to them starting that their honeymoon begins from here. On the other hand, Kriti and Shreya learn about Priya and Ram’s honeymoon and plan to spoil it. However, the next morning, Ram and Priya decide to cut short their trip and return to Mumbai due to Ram’s father’s barsi.

Will Shalini learn about Ram and Priya’s plan?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

