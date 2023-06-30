ADVERTISEMENT
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Unexpected urgency to halt Priya and Ram’s wedding?

Priya decides to attend the patient and plans to go to the clinic. Priya bumps into Ram, and she reveals about going to the clinic. Ram decides to accompany her in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Unexpected urgency to halt Priya and Ram’s wedding?

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’, impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Ram confesses his love for Kirti. He explains that he is marrying Priya solely for his mother’s happiness and assures Kirti that they will be together after three months.

On the other hand, Priya’s father, Sanjeev, catches sight of Priya in her bridal attire. Overwhelmed with emotion, Sanjeev expresses his distress, to which Priya reassures him that it is a matter of three months and almost reveals her contract marriage deal. This unexpected confession leaves both Anju and Sanjeev puzzled.

In the coming episode, Priya and Ram reach the wedding venue. Soon, Priya receives a call from a patient’s mother, mentioning that her daughter needed urgent medical treatment as she had an extreme toothache. Priya decides to attend the patient and plans to visit the clinic. Priya bumps into Ram, and she reveals about going to the clinic. Ram decides to accompany her, and the two head to the clinic.

Will Ram and Priya return to the marriage hall on time?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

