Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Kadambari makes a request to Aradhana

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Malini witnesses Aradhana’s jealousy and takes her along to speak to her. Malini gets furious at Aradhana and warns her to stay away from Reyansh and Kimaya. She mentions keeping a distance from the couple who is set to get married. Reyansh witnesses the drama and takes Aradhana with him by making some excuse. He also asks Aradhana to see how her mother Malini is behaving with her even if she sacrificed her love for her sister Kimaya.

Reyansh learns that Kadambari’s lover was Kimaya’s father Viren. Hence, he decides to seek revenge by making Kimaya suffer. He decides to ruin Kimaya’s life after marrying her. However, Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) decides to stop Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) and reveals to him that she won’t let him destroy Kimaya’s life. However, Reyansh warns her to stay away from all this drama or else he will destroy Aradhana’s life too.

Now, in the coming episode, Kadambari learns that Reyansh is marrying Kimaya to seek revenge on Viren. Hence, she rushes to speak to Aradhana. She requests Aradhana and asks her to stop Reyansh from making the same mistakes she did in the past. Aradhana decides to speak to Reyansh.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 79 26 October 2023 Written Episode Update

