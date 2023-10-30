Television | Spoilers

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Kimaya SLAPS Aradhana

Kimaya witnesses Reyansh and Aradhana and gets furious at Aradhana as she believes that Aradhana is trying to break her marriage. Soon, she goes to speak to Aradhana and in anger slaps her in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Author: Manisha Suthar
30 Oct,2023 14:11:08
Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) decides to stop Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) and reveals to him that she won’t let him destroy Kimaya’s life. However, Reyansh warns her to stay away from all this drama or else he will destroy Aradhana’s life too.

Reyansh organizes a special lunch for the ladies of the house. He decides to make them feel special. Later, at the lunch table, he makes a big announcement in front of the entire family. He proposes to Kimaya and reveals that within seven days they will be husband and wife. Aradhana gets shocked by Reyansh’s decision and confronts him.

Now, in the coming episode, Kimaya and Reyansh’s wedding festivities begin. At the first function, Reyansh and Aradhana land up in a same room. Soon, Aradhana takes advantage of the situation and asks Reyansh to step back and asks him to not spoil Kimaya’s life. However, Reyansh remains adamant. While the two talk, Kimaya witnesses them and gets furious at Aradhana as she believes that Aradhana is trying to break her marriage. Soon, she goes to speak to Aradhana and in anger slaps her.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

