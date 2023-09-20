Television | Spoilers

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana fights with goons

Aradhana gets stuck on the road amidst a jungle. She decides to find a way to come out safely. However, a few goons attack her. Instead of getting scared, Aradhana fights with the goons for safety in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Angad tells Reyansh to kill Kimaya if he wants Aradhana alive. Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) soon makes a decision and says sorry to Kimaya. Soon, Reyansh pushes Kimaya down. Aradhana was shocked. However, this is Reyansh’s plan to trap Angad and soon, the police arrive and arrest Angad.

Later, Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) is upset that she will have to celebrate her birthday all by herself. However, Reyansh surprises Aradhana with a special birthday gift. Reyansh plans another birthday surprise for Aradhna. Aradhana’s adoptive parents send their birthday wishes. Later, Malini goes to the orphanage along with Aradhana. Reyansh gets himself fired from his job and decides to return to Delhi. Meanwhile, Aradhana finds out that Reyansh was right about the news story.

Now, in the coming episode, Aradhana gets stuck on the road amidst a jungle. She decides to find a way to come out safely. However, a few goons attack her. Instead of getting scared, Aradhana fights with the goons for safety. Aradhana showcases her killer fight moves and tackles the goons.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 52 19th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Reyansh surprises Aradhana with a special birthday gift. Reyansh plans another birthday surprise for Aradhna. Aradhana’s adoptive parents send their birthday wishes.

Will Reyansh come to Aradhana’s rescue?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

