Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, the family plays truth and dare game at the sangeet party. Aradhana and Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) also participate in the game.

Reyansh gets a daring challenge to propose to someone. He proposes to some other girl but shares his feelings for Aradhana by looking at her. The latter understands Reyansh’s move and ignores him. Reyansh spots Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) stealing the phone. He gets shocked and soon goes to confront Aradhana. He tells her to stop blaming the Jindal family since it would affect her. However, the latter gets angry and replies to Reyansh to not interfere in her life and mind his own business.

In the coming episode, Reyansh tries to persuade Aradhana not to go out alone at night. Aradhana does not listen and pushes Reyansh, accidentally injuring his hands. Aradhana feels guilty for hurting Reyansh and witnesses her hand bleeding. Soon, Reyansh and Aradhana have a cute nok-jhok.

What will happen next?

Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms, it stars Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi as the leads.

