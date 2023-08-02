Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhna's father Harsh reveals adoption truth

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) takes a drastic step to humiliate Aradhna by playing their intimate video in front of the office. The revelation leaves Aradhna feeling utterly humiliated, as her private moments are exposed for everyone to see.

Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) attempts to explain the situation and her meeting with Mayank to Reyansh. However, Reyansh refuses to listen and cruelly kicks her out of his life and company. Aradhna is left heartbroken and devastated by the betrayal of the man she once loved and trusted. Aradhna’s father, Harsh, discovers the intimate video featuring his daughter and Reyansh. Filled with rage and disappointment, he confronts Aradhna and subjects her to humiliation.

In the coming episode, Aradhna’s father slaps her as a reprimand for crossing her limits. Aradhna, in tears, tries to explain the situation, but her father remains resolute in his decision. Aradhna’s father reveals that she is not her daughter and was adopted. Aradhna gets shocked and faints.

What will happen next?

