Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Bani and Neeta join hands against Aradhana

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) tells Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) that whoever caused Bhakti’s accident will be punished, but Reyansh advises Aradhana not to get involved as it is very dangerous.

Meanwhile, Jay discloses to Aradhana that he had arranged a fake wedding with Pandit Ji by giving him money which will shock Aradhana. Jay’s mother Neeta tells to Jay’s dad that they have to give wrong medicines to Bhakti in order to keep her quiet. On the other hand, Reyansh breaks Aradhana’s phone to which Aradhana asks Reyansh to leave. Further, Aradhana tells Reyansh that he and Jay have hurt and lied to her.

Now, in the coming episode, Jay will enter Bani’s room and request her to let him sleep there. However, Bani will tell him to leave. On the other hand, Neeta will go to speak to Bani and include Bani in her plan. Bani would also join hands with Neeta for Jay against Aradhana.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 146 29 January 2024 Written Episode Update

Reyansh breaks Aradhana’s phone to which Aradhana asks Reyansh to leave. Further, Aradhana tells Reyansh that he and Jay have hurt and lied to her.