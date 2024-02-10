Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Bani threatens to expose Neeta

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Aradhana gets kidnapped. Kadambari informs Reyansh that someone has kidnapped Aradhana, and despite searching the entire office, Aradhana is nowhere to be found. Concerned and determined, Reyansh informs the police, accusing Jay of kidnapping Aradhana.

In response, Jay denies the accusation and question how Reyansh could put Aradhana in danger. Jagruti questions Vikram about why things related to them are going wrong. The kidnapper shoots Aradhana. On the other hand, Vikram, Bani, and Jagruti come across a suitcase stained with blood and it has Aradhana’s name written on it. Vikram opens it, and is shocked by what they find inside.

Now, in the coming episode, Reyansh breaks down after learning about Aradhana’s death and locks himself in a room. Meanwhile, Bhakti starts showing recovery signs which makes her family happy. However, Neeta gets worried and fears getting arrested. Bani takes advantage of the situation and threatens to expose Neeta’s evil deeds.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 155 9 February 2024 Written Episode Update

