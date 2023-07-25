Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh and Aradhna’s cute nok-jhok moment

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Aradhna gets involved in eloping Pooja to get married to Vikram; hence her parents are furious at her. They want to make sure that she remembers her values and upbringing. On the other hand, Reyansh goes home and remembers his special moment spent with Aradhna. He is head over heels in love with Aradhna.

In the coming episode, Reyansh asks Aradhna to accompany him to a jewellery shop as he wishes to buy a ring. The latter misunderstands him and thinks Reyansh wants to buy a ring for her. They get into a small argument. Soon, Reyansh reveals that he wishes to buy the ring for his mother. Aradhna removes a ring from her bag and reveals that she has bought a ring for his mother for her anniversary, which makes Reyansh happy.

Later, as we reported earlier, Reyansh’s father throws a big party on his anniversary at his mansion. The entire office employees get invited to the party. During the party, Reyansh gives a smashing performance. Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) gets mesmerized by his performance and imagines herself dancing to a romantic number with him. Aradhna and Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) share some close moments while dancing together. However, it all turns out to be Aradhna’s dream.

