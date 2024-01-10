Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh hopes for Aradhana’s return

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Jay’s mom will suggest Jay and Aradhna to go for their honeymoon. Later on, Aradhna will tell Reyansh that she and Jay are going on their honeymoon. Reyansh, however, will object of Aradhna going and she’ll express her anger, insisting that he can’t stop her from going.

Aradhna will talk to a divorce lawyer on call. Jai’s mother, who will be passing by her room, will overhear her conversation and misunderstand her. Actually, Aradhna would be speaking to the lawyer for her friend who wants to seek divorce from her husband. Soon, she will inform Jai about Aradhna’s plan to seek divorce from him. However, Jai will be confident that Aradhna will not give divorce to her.

Now, in the coming episode, Reyansh and Aradhana will get locked in a room and Jay will witnesses them close to each other. Aradhana will try to explain, but Jay will shout at her and leave. Aradhana will express her confusion and concern to Reyansh, stating that she doesn’t understand his actions and motives. In response, Reyansh will acknowledge Aradhana’s suspicions, clarifying that he doesn’t intend to terminate their marriage himself. Instead, he will want Aradhana herself to release that she has no interest in Jay. Reyansh will desire for her to recognize the mistake she made by marrying him and will hope that she will eventually return to him, understanding her own concerns and choosing to come back to him willingly. Reyansh will firmly believe that one day, Aradhana will return on her own.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 132 9 January 2024 Written Episode Update

