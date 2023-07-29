ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh humiliates Aradhna in front of the office

Reyansh takes a drastic step to humiliate Aradhna by playing their intimate video in front of the office in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 Jul,2023 14:46:16
Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Reyansh finally opens up to Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi), confessing that he never anticipated falling in love since he has never experienced it. He expresses his earnest desire to embrace love and confess that he loves Aradhna. Later, they share a close moment which gets recorded on the office camera. However, Reyansh assures Aradhna that he will handle the situation.

Aradhna receives a distressing call from her friend Neeti, who reveals that Mayank is threatening her. Concerned for her friend’s safety, Aradhna decides to confront Mayank. However, when Reyansh (Kushal Tandon), her partner, asks about her sudden plans, Aradhna evades the truth and makes an excuse. Despite her denial, Reyansh’s intuition leads him to follow her discreetly. To his astonishment, he witnesses Aradhna entering Mayank’s hotel room, leaving him devastated and believing the worst about their relationship.

In the coming episode, Reyansh confronts Aradhna about her recent whereabouts, seeking answers to her secretive behavior. However, Aradhna lies, which further deepens the tension between them. Reyansh takes a drastic step to humiliate Aradhna by playing their intimate video in front of the office. The revelation leaves Aradhna feeling utterly humiliated, as her private moments are exposed for everyone to see.

Is this the end of Reyansh and Aradhna’s relationship?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
