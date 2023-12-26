Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka to take one-month leap, Jai-Reyansh come together for college reunion

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Aradhna returns to work at Jai’s office, and Jai tells her about his dream project. Meanwhile, Aradhna is shocked when Reyansh returns to her life. Reyansh causes problems for Jai, and he ends up suffering from a major loss in business.

Meanwhile, Jai’s father gets hospitalised due to stress. Jai and his family members arrive to live at Aradhna’s house when they lose everything. Later, Aradhna confronts Reyansh and asks him to leave her and her family alone. Aradhna gets a job opportunity and she decides to grab it. Soon, she also signs the contract paper and informs Jai about her new job. Later, the HR makes Aradhna meet the company’s MD who is none other than Reyansh. This comes as a shocker for Aradhna.

Now, in the coming episode, the show takes one month leap and during the leap Aradhna suffers post traumatic depression while thinking about the past happening. On the other hand, a college reunion is organized wherein Jai and Reyansh come together again. They attend the college reunion as they belong to the same group of friends in the college.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 121 25 December 2023 Written Episode Update

