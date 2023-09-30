Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Jai falls in love with Aradhana

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Aradhana gets saved by Reyansh’s friend, Jai, and he takes her to the media expo. Later, Jai stays in Dehradun and partners with Reyansh to start a joint venture.

Meanwhile, Malini decides to read Aradhana’s letter in front of everyone at the media expo. However, Reyansh replaces the letter and protects Aradhana’s secret from coming out. Aradhana finds out that the salon owner is involved in illegal business, and she decides to investigate. Meanwhile, Reyansh finds Aradhana’s baby pictures in Malini’s room. Aradhana asks Reyansh to stay away from her. Meanwhile, Reyansh finds out that Malini is Aradhana’s real mother.

Now, in the coming episode, Reyansh decides to bring Aradhana’s truth in front of Malini so that she accepts her daughter. Hence, he plans something big and asks Aradhana to be on time. Aradhana doubts Reyansh’s intention. Meanwhile, Jai starts falling for Aradhana and decides to confess his feelings.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 60 29th September 2023 Written Episode Update

