Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Reyansh takes Kimaya on a movie date, makes Aradhana jealous

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Kiki jealous of Jai’s soft corner for Aradhana decides to make a big revelation. She goes to speak to Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) and reveals to him that she has feelings for Jai and she plans to reveal the same in front of the family.

Reyansh supports Kimaya and agrees to marry her, making Aradhana shocked. On the other hand, Kimmy is happy as Aradhana will no longer be near Reyansh. Kimaya reveals to Aradhana that Reyansh’s (Kushal Tandon) parents have sent shagun ka lehenga for her and she shares her excitement about getting married to Reyansh. Aradhana witnesses Kimaya’s happiness and decides to sacrifice her love for her sister. She also pressurizes Reyansh to marry Kimaya.

Now, in the coming episode, Reyansh gets engaged to Kimaya and decides to make Aradhana jealous. Hence, he makes another plan to make Aradhana envious. Reyansh takes Kimaya on a movie date and asks her to wear a saree. Aradhana gets jealous seeing the two close.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 75 20 October 2023 Written Episode Update

