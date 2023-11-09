Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Viren gets hospitalized after Kimaya’s death

Reyansh goes to Kimaya’s room to speak to her before marriage but finds her lying unconscious on the floor. Reyansh gets shocked and informs everyone. Soon, it is revealed that Kimaya has ended her life after learning about Reyansh’s true intention behind marrying her. Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) gets angry at Reyansh and slaps him for taking Kimaya’s life. She accuses Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) of killing Kimaya

Now, in the coming episode, the Khanna family breaks down after Kimaya’s death. They perform her last rituals and return home. However, Viren, Kimaya’s father, is unable to handle himself after his daughter’s death. He soon falls sick and the family admits her to the hospital. Viren’s health deteriorates which makes Khanna family worried.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 88 8 November 2023 Written Episode Update

