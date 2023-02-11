Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, the kidnappers take Lakshmi to an isolated place and tie her to a chair. Meanwhile, Aayush, Shalu, and Rishi look for Lakshmi. Finally, they reach a spot and realize Lakshmi is kidnapped. While Aayush and Shalu wait outside, Rishi risks his life and goes inside to rescue Lakshmi from the kidnappers.

Later, Goons questions Rishi about his relationship with Lakshmi. He mentions how special she is to him. Soon, the other goons bring Aayush and Shalu inside and point gun at them. Rishi risks his life and fights with the goons and saves Aayush, Shalu, and Lakshmi. Soon, Rishi brings Lakshmi home with him. Neelam and Karishma get shocked to see Lakshmi in Oberoi house.

Now in the coming episode, Rishi takes Lakshmi to their room. He tells Lakshmi that her happiness matters to him. On the other hand, Balwinder collides with Aayush and Shalu. He soon starts insulting Shalu which makes Aayush angry. The latter beats up Balwinder for humiliating Shalu.

OMG! Will Balwinder seek revenge?

