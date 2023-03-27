Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Rishi tells Lakshmi that he truly loves her and decides to tell Malishka that he won’t marry her. On the other hand, Aayush meets the priest and convinces him to delay the date of Rishi and Malishka’s wedding. Soon, the priest agrees to help Aayush and tells Neelam that the best time for Rishi and Malishka’s wedding is after 6 months. This news irks Neelam, Kiran, and Malishka.

Rishi decides to tell Malishka that he loves Lakshmi. However, the latter stops Rishi from telling the truth to Malishka and Neelam. She asks him to make a promise and tells him to marry Malishka. Rishi agrees to do so for Lakshmi’s happiness. On the other hand, the priest decides Malishka and Rishi’s marriage date and informs the family.

Now, in the coming episode, the Oberoi family gears up for the Holi celebration. During their preparation, Malishka and Lakshmi decide to compete with each other. They decide to prepare prashad and the best prashad will be selected by the family members. Malishka and Lakshmi prepare their prashads and go for puja. Soon, Karishma comes to the kitchen and spoils Lakshmi’s prashad.

Who will win the competition?

