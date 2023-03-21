Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Lakshmi gains consciousness and confronts Rishi about his love confession. Rishi gets emotional and shares what he feels for her. Soon, Lakshmi also confesses her love for him and gets emotional. Rishi gets overwhelmed and expresses his happiness. He hugs Lakshmi post the confession but soon realizes that he is daydreaming.

Lakshmi gets conscious and sees Rishi sleeping. The nurse enters the room and takes Lakshmi to meet the doctor. The latter informs Lakshmi that she is fine and can go home. Meanwhile, Shalu, Bani, and Aayush come to meet Lakshmi and wake up Rishi. Lakshmi enters her room and informs all about her discharge. However, Rishi opposes the decision. Lakshmi requests Rishi to take her home as per the doctor’s orders. Rishi agrees to do so for Lakshmi’s happiness.

Now, in the coming episode, Aayush speaks to the doctor who informs him about Lakshmi’s partial memory loss state. He decides to inform Rishi later. Soon, Rishi brings Lakshmi home but an irked Neelam reminds him that his marriage with Malishka will happen soon. Later, Aayush informs Rishi about Lakshmi’s memory loss moment which makes Rishi happy as he understands that Lakshmi is not ignoring him post the love confession moment.

Will Rishi reveal his feelings to Lakshmi?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.