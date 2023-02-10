Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Rishi learns about Lakshmi leaving the house and informs Aayush. Soon, Rishi and Aayush go on a mission to search for Lakshmi. Meanwhile, Lakshmi gets into trouble as she witnesses a murder. The murderers see her and decide to kill her to save themselves from the police. Lakshmi tries to escape but they kidnap her.

The kidnappers take Lakshmi to an isolated place and tie her to a chair. Meanwhile, Aayush, Shalu, and Rishi look for Lakshmi. Finally, they reach a spot and realize Lakshmi is kidnapped. While Aayush and Shalu wait outside, Rishi risks his life and goes inside to rescue Lakshmi from the kidnappers.

Now in the coming episode, Goons questions Rishi about his relationship with Lakshmi. He mentions how special she is to him. Soon, the other goons bring Aayush and Shalu inside and point gun at them. Rishi risks his life and fights with the goons and saves Aayush, Shalu, and Lakshmi. Soon, Rishi brings Lakshmi home with him. Neelam and Karishma get shocked to see Lakshmi in Oberoi house.

Will Neelam kick out Lakshmi?

